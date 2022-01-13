Happy Pongal 2022: Find wishes, messages and greetings to share with friends and family

This festival is one of the most important festivals for Tamilians around the world and those celebrating this festival, prepare freshly harvested rice with jaggery and milk in a new clay pot

Solely dedicated to the Sun God, Pongal is a four-day harvest festival that is grandly celebrated in Tamil Nadu. This festival falls in the month of January, when crops including sugarcane, rice and turmeric are harvested. With Pongal, people mark the beginning of the Sun’s six-month-long journey northwards.

This year, Pongal will be observed and celebrated from 14 to 17 January. This festival is one of the most important festivals for Tamilians around the world. Those celebrating this festival, prepare freshly harvested rice with jaggery and milk in a new clay pot. While preparing this dish, people allow the milk to spill over the pot as they consider it to be a sign of abundance and prosperity.

Once the dish is prepared, which is known as Pongal, brown sugar, ghee, cashew nuts and raisins are mixed into it. People offer this to the Sun God and then serve it to everyone at home.

Below are few messages, wishes and greetings that you can share with your loved ones on the occasion:

May the sweetness of sugarcane fill your life with prosperity and happiness. Wishing you Happy Pongal!

May every colour of happiness fill your home and heart this festive season. Happy Pongal!

I hope this Pongal fills your life with love, prosperity and good health. Wishing you a very Happy Pongal!

May this harvest festival bring abundance of joy and success. Happy Pongal to you and your family.

May the almighty shower you with wealth and prosperity. I wholeheartedly wish you and your loved ones a very Happy Pongal!

May the sweetness of Sakkarai Pongal and heavenly taste of Ven Pongal bring happiness and goodness into your life. Happy Pongal.

Wishing you a Happy Pongal with cheerfulness and rays of joy. Happy and joyous Pongal.

Let us all meet, greet and feast together on this special day and even enjoy the kolam decorations.

