Happy New Year 2021: Here are quotes you can share with friends and family
While we are leaving behind the year that gave us a pandemic and forced us to change our normal lives, we usher in the New Year 2021 with a lot of hope in our hearts.
While going all out is not possible and authorities have put regulations in place to control gatherings, we can always stay in touch digitally.
Here are some New Year 2021-themed quotes best suited to share with friends and close ones:
- To the old, long life and treasure; To the young, all health and pleasure - Ben Jonson
- You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream - CS Lewis
- Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right - Oprah Winfrey
- We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Year's Day - Edith Lovejoy Pierce
- Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, ‘it will be happier’- Alfred Lord Tennyson
- Life is change. Growth is optional. Choose wisely - Karen Kaiser Clark
- For last year's words belong to last year's language. And next year's words await another voice. And to make an end is to make a beginning - TS Eliot
- Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man- Benjamin Franklin
- Although no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending- Carl Bard
- The magic in new beginnings is truly the most powerful of them all- Josiyah MArtin
