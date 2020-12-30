New Year Eve 2021: Know rules and curfew timings for Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Chennai

To control the spread of the virus and keep celebrations under check, state governments of Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have laid out rules and curfews on New Year Eve. Here is a guide to help you out

The threat of the coronavirus is not really close to disappearing, especially with a new strain of the virus being found in the United Kingdom and six returnees in India testing positive for the same. However, it is being expected that people will strive to celebrate the New Year with usual fervour.

To control the spread of the virus and keep celebrations under check, various state governments have laid out rules and curfews on New Year Eve. Here is a guide to help you out:

Mumbai

The capital of Maharashtra has been one of the worst hit cities in the country and there are a set of SOPs in store. According Times Now, a night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am is in place till 5 January. While businesses have been allowed to run past the curfew, all spots of entertainment and leisure must be shut down by 11 pm. Cultural or other forms of rallies are not allowed and while people can visit tourist spots, they must wear masks and abide by the social distancing norms.

Delhi

Delhi Police have warned people against the celebration of New Years’ Eve as the national capital continues to be affected with several new cases daily. As per Hindustan Times, the police are going to be vigilant about terrace parties as well. On the other hand, Noida has issued an advisory barring over 100 people to congregate at a single venue.

Bengaluru

The southern city will have no public gatherings during this new year’s celebration. People are allowed to celebrate with friends at their homes or eat out at restaurants. But gatherings with many people in attendance will not be allowed. While clubs will remain open, they have been barred from organising parties from 30 December to 2 January, reported The News Minute (https://www.thenewsminute.com/article/new-years-eve-pubs-remain-open-bengaluru-dj-parties-not-allowed-139806).

Chennai

According to report in Hindustan Times, public spots like the Marina Beach have been kept out of bounds for the public on both 31st and 1st.

Kolkata

There are certain rallies set to be staged during the New Year Eve following the anti-CAA rallies called by Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee earlier this month. However, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court has directed the state government to ensure that there is no large gathering staged during the time.