The second Sunday in May was first proclaimed as Mother's Day by the 28th US president, Woodrow Wilson in 1914

Mother’s Day 2021: Every year, the special occasion of Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May. This year, the day will be marked on 9 May.

It is observed to honour all the mothers who dedicate their lives to their children and families.

Officially, this day was established by the 28th US President Woodrow Wilson. On this occasion, children give presents and flowers to their mothers. They also give their mothers an off from all the household chores and do the work themselves.

Here are a few messages and greetings for the occasion of Mother’s Day 2021 which you can share to wish your mother:

- Thanks for being my mom, mom. Happy Mother’s day!

- I am grateful for everything you’ve done for me. Happy Mother’s Day!

- You deserve a medal for putting up with me for all these years. Thank you for everything.

- A mom bears all the pain and faces all the difficulties to make her kids happy. Wish you a heartfelt Mother’s day!

- I hope to become as graceful, as strong, and as loving as you are. Thank you for inspiring me, mom!

- I found my best friend in you. Nobody can take your place in my life. Happy Mother’s day!

- Nobody can take care of me as you do. I love you, mom. Happy Mother’s day!

- On this Mother’s day, I just wanted you to know that I love you the most.

- Thanks for being there for me mom, Happy Mother’s day!

- Wishing you all the happiness not only today but for the rest of your life. Happy Mother’s day!

- All my life I kept wishing to grow older so I could finally move out and do my own thing. But now I wish I could just turn back time to be a child and hug my mom again.

- Your loving and caring ways have inspired me to be the best person I can be. Thank you with all my heart.