Mother's Day 2021: When is Mother's day celebrated in India? Date, Significance, History and Importance of Mother's Day, Mother’s Day is a day for many people to show their appreciation towards mothers and mother figures worldwide. This year it will be celebrated on Sunday, 9 May. All you need to know

Mother’s Day is celebrated across the world every year on the second Sunday of May. It is marked to recognise the immeasurable contribution of mothers in building the lives of their children.

Although a single day may not be enough for many people to thank their mothers, the occasion gives everyone an opportunity to do something special for the mothers around us.

This year, Mother’s Day will be celebrated on 9 May. This special day was officially established by the 28th US President Woodrow Wilson.

According to History.com, Mother’s Day dates back to ancient Greeks and Romans who celebrated in the honour of mother goddesses Rhea and Cybele. However, modern reference to the day can be found in Mothering Sunday, which was the fourth Sunday in Lent celebrated in the UK and some parts of Europe.

The festival was religious in nature as on Mothering Sunday, people used to visit their main church, also known as the mother church.

Finally, the second Sunday of May was designated as Mother’s Day due to the efforts of Anna Jarvis who wrote to political leaders for inclusion of Mother’s Day in the national calendar. Her efforts came to fruit when US President Wilson made Mother’s Day official in 1914.

The occasion is considered important as motherhood is celebrated on this day. People celebrate Mother’s Day by giving presents to their mothers or by doing something special for them. There are a number of things people can do for their mothers if they are living together at the time of the global pandemic.

Cooking for your mother or allowing her to rest while you do the work are some of the small ways by which we can express our gratitude to mothers on this special day.