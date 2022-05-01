Happy Maharashtra Day 2022: Here are some wishes to celebrate the day

The Government of Maharashtra declares it as a holiday every year, which applies to the schools, colleges and all the offices and companies that come under the jurisdiction of the state

Maharashtra Day, popularly known as ‘Maharashtra Diwas’, is celebrated by the people of Maharashtra on 1 May each year to mark the formation of the state after the enactment of the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960. Ceremonies, speeches, and parades are arranged on this day to toast the tradition and culture of Maharashtra.

Two new states - Maharashtra and Gujarat - were established on this day in 1960. There was a dispute over Bombay in these states. The Marathi people were of the opinion that Bombay should be a part of Maharashtra because most people there used to speak Marathi.

The Government of Maharashtra declares it as a holiday every year, which applies to the schools, colleges and all the offices and companies that come under the jurisdiction of the state.

Here are some of the messages that you can share with your loved ones to celebrate the occasion:

Messages in English:

Be proud of being a Maharashtrian. The state works along with other states to make India shine. Jay Maharashtra. Sending warm wishes and greetings to you and your family on the occasion of Maharashtra Day Wishing you all a very Happy Maharashtra Day, May prosperity and goodwill keep coming to you. Here is wishing you luck all the aspects of your life! Happy Maharashtra Day to you Let us all remember the golden heritage of Maharashtra and feel proud to be a part of the state. Happy Maharashtra Day! Justice, brotherhood and love is the song in our heart. Join hands on Maharashtra Day as this land is our inseparable part. Be proud to be raised in Maharashtra. Be proud of the Marathi language. We should be proud of our culture. Wishing you all a very Happy Maharashtra Day. Best wishes to Maharashtrian people. Our state will progress with new developments in the years to come.

Messages in Marathi:

आम्हाला अभिमान आहे महाराष्ट्रीय असण्याचा आम्हाला गर्व आहे मराठी भाषेचा, आम्ही जपतो आमची संस्कृती, आमची निष्ठा आहे मातीशी महाराष्ट्र दिनाच्या शुभेच्छा! माझा माझा महाराष्ट्र माझा मनोमनी वसला शिवाजी राजा वंदितो या भगव्या ध्वजा गर्जता गर्जतो.. महाराष्ट्र माझा..१ मे महाराष्ट्र दिन व कामगार दिनाच्या आपणांस हार्दिक शुभेच्छा..! महाराष्ट्रासाठी आहुती दिलेल्या त्या सर्वाना मानाचा मुजरा..! आंतरराष्टीय कामगार दिन व महाराष्ट्र दिन निमित्त, सर्व मराठी बांधवाना हार्दिक शुभेच्छा..! दरी दरीतून नाद गुंजला, महाराष्ट्र माझा, जय जय महाराष्ट्र माझा..गर्जा महाराष्ट्र माझा..कामगार दिन व महाराष्ट्रदिन निमित्त सर्व नागरिकांना हार्दिक शुभेच्छा..!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.