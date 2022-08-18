As Krishna Janmashtami is a day of great importance to the faithful, here are some greetings, wishes, and messages you can share with your loved ones on social media

Janmashtami is one of the most auspicious and popular festivals for Hindus. It marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with much pomp and fervour across the country. This festival is specially celebrated in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura which is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna. Every year numerous events such as Dahi handi are held in various parts of the country. This year marks the 5,249th birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. It will be observed on 18 August (Thursday) and 19 August (Friday). Devotees celebrate this special festival by observing a strict fast. Others decorate their homes and temples with flowers, diyas, and lights.

As Krishna Janmashtami is a day of great importance, here are some greetings, wishes, and messages to share with your loved ones on social media:

-On this Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna bless you and your family with abundant happiness. Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022!

-Let there be love, joy, and laughter in your life on Lord Krishna's birthday. Wishing you a very Happy Janmashtami 2022!

-May the brave feats of Lord Krishna inspire you to face every problem in the future. Peace to your family. Jai Shri Krishna!

-Wish you a happy and blessed Krishna Janmashtami this year! Hare Krishna to you and your happy family.

-We should all follow the teachings of Lord Krishna and give meaning to our lives. Wishing you a Happy Janmashtami 2022!

-May your life be filled with love, peace, and prosperity this Janmashtami. Wishing you a very auspicious Janmashtami 2022!

-Shree Krishna to everyone! May you have blessed, joyful, and happy days ahead. Happy Krishna Janmashtami to you!

-May Lord Krishna give you all the happiness and success you need. Happy Krishna Janmashtami this year.

-On the holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna take away all your worries and give you peace.

-I pray that Lord Krishna’s flute invites the melody of love into your life. Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022!

Quotes:

-Do everything you have to do, but not with greed, ego, lust, and envy but with love, compassion, humility, and devotion. - Lord Krishna

-The mind is restless and difficult to restrain, but it is subdued by practice. - Lord Krishna

-Experience cold or heat, pleasure or pain. These experiences are brief; they come and go. Bear them patiently. - Lord Krishna

-You have the right to work, but never to the fruit of the work. You should never engage in action for the sake of reward, nor should you long for inaction. - Lord Krishna

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.