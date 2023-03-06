The auspicious festival of Holi is here and its excitement can be felt in the air already. The festival of colours is going to be celebrated on 8 March this year. Holi is celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm across India to mark the victory of good over evil. Holi is also considered to mark the end of winter and beginning of summer. The celebrations include playing with gulal, coloured powder, water guns, and water balloons. Apart from the celebration with colours, Holi also involves the preparation of various delicacies like gujiya, malpua, thandai, and puran poli. In the Hindu calendar, Holi is considered to be the second biggest festival after Diwali.

You should not forget to wish your loved ones on the occasion of Holi as you go about celebrating this festival. So, here are some of the best wishes, greetings, and messages that you can send to your family and friends this Holi:

Wishes

We have to fill this world with colours on this auspicious festival. Sending my best wishes to you and your whole family on this occasion of Holi. I pray to God that Holi brings colours of happiness in your life. Happy Holi! May the splash of colours of Holi bring joy to you and your family, and remove your sorrows. Happy Holi!

Greetings

May your life become as colourful and beautiful as the colours of Holi. Happy Holi! Holi symbolises victory of good over evil, so celebrate this festival by removing hatred from your heart and hugging people with love. Happy Holi! Wishing you success, happiness, and glory this Holi. May the celebration of Holi be memorable for you.

Messages

May you be blessed with prosperity and joy on this auspicious day. Wishing you and your family an amazing Holi. Everyone is a child on the inside, and may Holi bring out the child in all of us. So, let’s enjoy the festival of colours like a child. Happy Holi! The festival of Holi brings a lot of smiles, joy, and laughter. Wishing you best of luck with your celebration of this auspicious festival. In this amazing celebration of life and colour, we show our love for one another through sharing all the different shades of life. Happy Holi!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.