Happy Holi 2022: Here are some wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones on this occasion

The Hindu festival, which marks the victory of good over evil, is celebrated across the country with great pomp and enthusiasm every year

Holi, the festival of colours and the second most celebrated festival of the country, is back to cheer everyone up. People from around the globe visit India during this time to take part in the grand celebrations.

The Hindu festival is celebrated across the country with great pomp and enthusiasm. With the smell of gulaal in the air and hugs everywhere, people every year look forward to the festival of colours. Holi is indeed a perfect example of brotherhood and togetherness.

The festival of colours marks the victory of good over evil. According to Hindu mythology, demon king Hiranyakashipu, took the help of his sister Holika, who had a magic cloak that protected her from fire, to kill his son Prahlad. Little Prahlad was a devoted worshiper of Lord Vishnu, which irked his father. While Holika was burnt to death after sitting on fire with Prahlad, the latter came out unharmed.

Date and Tithi

This year, Holi will be celebrated on 18 March and Holika Dahan will be observed a day ahead, on 17 March.

Muhurta of Holika Dahan - 9:06 pm to 10:16 pm

Purnima Tithi starts at - 1:29 pm on 17 March

Purnima Tithi Ends at - 12:47 pm on 18 March

Here are some Holi wishes, messages and quotes to share with your family and friends:

Best wishes to you and your family for a Holi filled with sweet moments and memories to cherish for long. Happy Holi

Holi is an apt time to celebrate the colours of our beautiful relationship. Happy Holi

Let’s throw the colours in the air and renew our love with a bit of romantic colours. Happy Holi

This 2022, hope Holi brings lots of colourful seasons and days in your life filled with plenty of happiness and love. Wish you a very Happy Holi

It is time to unwind, de-stress and to make a bond with sweets, thandai and colours. Happy Holi

May God gift you all the colours of life, colours of joy, colours of happiness, colours of friendship, colours of love and all other colours you want to paint your life with.

Water balloons, water pistols, amazing songs and delicious gujiyas are the main ingredients of a perfect Holi.

Happy Holi from mine to yours. Hope you have a colourful day and a colourful life ahead. Happy Holi

