Happy Holi 2022: Here are some tips to protect your eyes while having fun with colours

Holi is celebrated with a lot of grandeur throughout the country. This is the time of year when people play with gulaal and mark the festival of colours with great joy and enthusiasm. This year, the much-awaited festival will be marked on 18 March.

The phrase "Bura na mano, Holi hai" (Don't get offended, it's Holi) is commonly said when applying colours to someone. However it can be problematic if the colours get into your eyes.

On the occasion of Holi, here are some suggestions to keep your eyes safe from colours:

Apply oil around the eyes: Using oil around the eyes not only helps to clear the colours more quickly, but it also protects your eyes. The oil clings to the eyelids, preventing the colour from entering the eyes. Depending on personal choice, coconut or mustard oil can be used.

Use protective eyeglasses: To protect your eyes from colours, wear protective eyeglasses such as zero-power glasses or sunglasses. A covering would ensure that the colours do not immediately reach the eyes and cause harm. Various fancy eyeglasses are available exclusively for this occasion, and even those can be useful.

Don't wear contact lenses while playing Holi: Those who use contact lenses should avoid wearing them on the day. Instead wear spectacles. If the colours enter the eyes, they may accumulate on the lenses and cause infection.

When cleaning your eyes, use eye drops instead of water: Many people start washing their eyes with water after enjoying the festival, but this is a bad idea as it can lead to the colours getting inside the eyes. Use eye drops to cleanse your eyes if any colour gets into them.

Do not rub your eyes: Rubbing your eyes with your hands after playing Holi will cause even more itchiness and burning sensation in them. To completely remove Holi colours from your eyes, you should always use a clean towel and eye drops.

Use natural colours instead of chemical-based ones: The easiest way to enjoy a safe Holi is to use natural colours instead of chemical-based ones. Turmeric, flowers, besan, and maida can all be used to make organic colours at home.

