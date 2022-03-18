Happy Holi 2022: 10 places in India to celebrate a colourful weekend this year

To make your Holi weekend memorable, we have curated a list of places in India where you can enjoy and celebrate this festival

Celebrated with high enthusiasm and vigor, Holi is one of India's most colourful festivals. The day brings in unparalleled festive fervour and paints the hearts of people with happiness.

Holi is celebrated across India by applying ‘gulal’ (coloured powder) or by getting drenched in coloured water. This festival is also known to mark the onset of spring and shall be celebrated on 18 March this year.

As Holi falls on Friday this year, the festival shall be celebrated through an exciting three-day weekend. This short break is the perfect time to plan your Holi travel itinerary and explore the unique celebrations of this festival. To make your Holi weekend memorable, we have curated a list of places in India where you can enjoy and celebrate this colourful festival:

Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

Known as Lord Krishna’s playland, Vrindavan is largely sought-after by devotees during Holi. Temples in Vrindavan organise elaborate events to celebrate a spectacular Holi. The festivities begin with flower Holi (Phoolon Ki Holi) and continue till a week, ending with a riot of colours.

Udaipur, Rajasthan

The City of Lakes celebrates Holi in royal style and grandeur. Holika Dahan, a ceremonial bonfire which symbolises the victory of good over evil, is lit in the Royal Palace by the Maharaja. Along with these, folk dances are also performed around the bonfire. A Royal procession from Shambhu Niwas Palace till Manek Chowk residency is also carried out and the Holi celebrations at Udaipur end with some beautiful fireworks.

Jaipur, Rajasthan

The pink city celebrates Holi through ‘Gulal’ play and by worshipping Gods in the temple. Bhajans and hymns are chanted during the festival, creating a soulful impact on devotees. Customary Rajasthani folk dance and music also add to the gala celebrations.

Barsana and Nandgaon, Uttar Pradesh

In the villages of Nandgaon and Barsana, devotees play ‘Lathmar Holi’ or ‘Holi of sticks’, a few days before the festival of colors arrives. People get daubed in colour and sing religious hymns in temples while men shield themselves from women who playfully beat them with bamboo sticks.

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, has always been a major attraction for Holi celebrations. Devotees gather at the Dwarkadheesh Temple of Mathura to delight in festive fervour, while Vishram Ghat and Holi Gate are also popular places where Holi is celebrated with much enthusiasm in Mathura.

