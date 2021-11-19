Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Some wishes, messages and quotes to share with loved ones on Gurpurab
Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is celebrated on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima, 15 days after Diwali.
Guru Nanak Jayanti is one of the most significant and auspicious festivals of the Sikh community and it is widely celebrated all over the globe with religious fervour. This year, the auspicious occasion of the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev falls today, 19 November.
Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is celebrated on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima, 15 days after Diwali. Guru Nanak Dev was the first of the ten celebrated Sikh gurus who helped in shaping the culture and heritage of Sikhism. It is believed that he brought enlightenment to this world and his teachings are recorded in the Guru Granth Sahib (the holy book of the Sikhs).
On this day, devotees across the globe offer prayers and recite verses from the Guru Granth Sahib. Starting with the ‘Akhand Path’, the Gurdwaras also recite hours long, non-stop verses.
On this joyous occasion, we have some wishes, messages and quotes that you can share with your loved ones:
- Hope this day fills your life with light, love, and all the joy that you wish for. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your loved ones!
- It’s a day to revel, enjoy, celebrate, and light up the world. Have a blessed day and year. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family!
- May Guru Nanak always guide you and bless you with his choicest wisdom, best values, and the ability to make the world a better place for everyone. Happy Gurpurab to you and your loved ones!
- Love, Kindness, Service, and Unity, the greatest Guru was a champion of these virtues. I hope for you to imbibe these and make the world a place he would be proud to see. Happy Gurpurab!
- The illumination day is here. May enlightenment find its way to you and your loved ones. Wishing you a very happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! Love, light, and all things nice your way.
- Waheguru ji ka khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fateh. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family!