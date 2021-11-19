Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Some wishes, messages and quotes to share with loved ones on Gurpurab

Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is celebrated on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima, 15 days after Diwali.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is one of the most significant and auspicious festivals of the Sikh community and it is widely celebrated all over the globe with religious fervour. This year, the auspicious occasion of the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev falls today, 19 November.

Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is celebrated on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima, 15 days after Diwali. Guru Nanak Dev was the first of the ten celebrated Sikh gurus who helped in shaping the culture and heritage of Sikhism. It is believed that he brought enlightenment to this world and his teachings are recorded in the Guru Granth Sahib (the holy book of the Sikhs).

On this day, devotees across the globe offer prayers and recite verses from the Guru Granth Sahib. Starting with the ‘Akhand Path’, the Gurdwaras also recite hours long, non-stop verses.

