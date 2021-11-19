Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: From how day is celebrated to its history, all you need to know

This is one of the most auspicious Sikh festivals and falls on the day of Kartik Purnima according to the lunar calendar.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, who was the founder of Sikhism and also the first of the 10 Sikh gurus. Guru Nanak Jayanti, which falls on 19 November this year, is also known as Guru Purab.

This is one of the most auspicious Sikh festivals and falls on the day of Kartik Purnima according to the lunar calendar.

Sikhs believe that Guru Nanak brought enlightenment to the world through his teachings, which are now composed in a sacred book named Guru Granth Sahib. This year's Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations will mark the 552 birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations:

A procession called Nagarkirtan, which involves five people and also known as Panj Pyaras, is organized one day before Guru Nanak Jayanti. In this ritual, five people lead a procession where they hold a palanquin which carries the holy book. Along with carrying the sacred Guru Granth Sahib, one person also carries the Sikh flag, known as Nishan Sahib.

Devotees visit Nanaka Sahib on this day to pay their tributes to Guru Nanak. In Gurudwaras, an early morning procession is held. Later on, the Akhand Path, a non-stop reading of the Guru Granth Sahib is held for 48 hours in Gurudwaras during the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

On the occasion, religious hymns, prayers, Gatka performances by martial artists, katha and kirtan also take place in Gurudwaras.

After paying their tribute and worshipping, devotees then prepare langar, the famous Sikh community meal, which is made for everyone present at the Gurudwara.

The festivities of Guru Nanak Jayanti culminate with honoring Guru Nanak Dev by remembering his teachings and celebrating his legacy. The Jayanti is marked by a Gurbani session, which refers to the recitation of verses of the Guru.

History:

Guru Nanak Dev was born in the year 1469 at Nankana Sahib, near present-day Lahore in Pakistan. He is believed to have been born on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.

His teachings are followed by Sikhs and are regarded as the primary religious scripture. Guru Granth Sahib advocates humanity and justice, asking worshippers to embrace the diversity present in this world. The holy scripture lays emphasis on service to mankind, making it an essential part of human life.