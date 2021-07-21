Below are a few Eid al-Adha wishes and greetings to share with relatives, friends, and loved ones:

Muslims in India are celebrating the festival of Eid-al-Adha or Bakrid, today, 21 July. This festival is one of the most important days in the Islamic calendar, where it marks the end of Hajj and involves animal sacrifice as a symbol of Ibrahim's sacrifice to Allah.

According to the Islamic lunar calendar, the festival of Bakrid correctly falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah.

People who observe and celebrate this festival visit family and friends with gifts, greetings, and messages to spread love. Muslims also believe that on this auspicious day of the Sacrificial Feast, people should not go hungry or starved.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and measures across the country, this year the festival is being celebrated by keeping social distancing in mind.

God bless your heart with love and peace. Thinking of you this Eid al-Adha

A very happy Eid al-Adha to you and your family. May all your dreams are fulfilled

Walk in the doors of prosperity, success, and happiness this Eid. Wishing you a very happy Eid al-Adha

May the magic of Eid envelopes you and the love of God be with you. Our wishes are always there for you. Happy Eid al-Adha!

This Eid will bring you peace, prosperity, and tranquility. Our sacrifices to Allah will be rewarded. Happy Eid al-Adha to you all!

Here are some text messages and whatsapp status as well.

- May this Eid fills your life with love and light. Happy Eid al-Adha!

- May you be blessed with good health and success. Sending love to you and your family. Eid Mubarak!

- Let the love of Allah bestow upon you and let your sacrifices reap happiness. Happy Bakrid

- I wish you and your family a life full of good health, wealth, and prosperity. May God shower his mercy on all of us. Eid-al-Adha Mubarak!

- On this auspicious day of Bakrid, I pray that Allah answers all your prayers and gives you the strength to fulfill your dreams