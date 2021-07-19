Eid al-Adha 2021: Date in India and Saudi Arabia; know the significance of this festival

In Saudi Arabia, the country which hosts the Muslim pilgrimage Hajj, Eid al-Adha is going to be celebrated on 20 July

The festival of Bakrid or Eid al-Adha will be celebrated in India on 21 July. It is celebrated on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah, which is the last month of the Islamic calendar. This year, the moon for this month was sighted on the evening of 11 July in India which means that the month of Dhu al-Hijjah or Zul Hijjah started on 12 July in India.

Therefore, 21 July, the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah will be celebrated as Eid al-Adha.

In Saudi Arabia, the country which hosts the Muslim pilgrimage Hajj, Eid al-Adha is going to be celebrated on 20 July.

Eid al-Adha Significance

The Holy book of the Muslims Quran narrates the story of Prophet Ibrahim which is the reason for Eid al-adha celebrations. It is said that Allah asked Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son to prove his devotion to the lord. When the prophet was prepared to sacrifice Ismail, his son was replaced by a lamb by the angel Jibra’il. Similar versions of this story are also in other Holy books including Torah and The Old Testament.

Eid al-Adha Celebrations

Muslims celebrate the festival of Eid al-Adha by sacrificing goats. Those who are financially capable purchase goats and sacrifice them. The meat is distributed among the needy, community members, relatives and immediate family. On this day, Muslims also offer special prayers ‘Eid Namaz’ at mosques and homes.

Special food items are also prepared in several Muslim households including biryani and sewaiyan, along with other regional dishes. Celebrations in some families may last for three days. On 22 July, which will be the third day of Eid al-Adha, the Hajj pilgrimage will conclude.