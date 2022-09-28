Dussehra marks the victory of good over evil. It is celebrated on the 10th day (Shukla Paksha Dashmi) following the grand nine-day festivities of Navratri. Also known as Vijayadashami, it is observed as a homage to the inspiring valour of Goddess Durga and Lord Ram who triumphed over evil.

Demon king Mahishasura and Ravana were killed by Goddess Durga and Ram to remind people that truth prevails on earth. This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on 5 October across the country. It will conclude the Navratri festival that began on 26 September.

Every year on Vijayadashami, devotees celebrate the day by burning the effigies of Ravana, while on the other hand, devotees of Goddess Durga bid adieu to her by immersing the idol in a water body. They do this hoping for her to come back again next year.

As the day is about spreading love and happiness, here are a few heart-warming wishes, messages, and quotes to share with loved ones.

Wishes and Messages:

-On Dussehra, I pray that Lord Ram fills your life with happiness and success. Happy Vijayadashami to you and all at home.

-May this Dussehra burn all your worries and sorrows and bring you loads of joy. Have a blessed Vijayadashami!

-On this auspicious occasion of Dussehra, let us come together and celebrate the victory of good over evil. Wish you a happy Vijayadashami!

-Happy Dussehra to you and your family. Have a joyful day and year ahead.

-May Dussehra light up your hopes of happy times. I Pray that Lord Ram showers success on you always.

-Happy Vijayadashami to you and your family! May all your troubles burn away along with the effigies of Ravana.

WhatsApp Status:

-Long live the traditions of Dussehra. Happy Vijayadashami to you!

-May Lord Ram shower you with his blessings and may you always keep sharing happiness! Happy Dussehra 2022.

-May the brightness of Dussehra fill your days with prosperity, success, and cheer. Happy Vijayadashami 2022!

-Let the festive spirit embrace you with surprises on this special occasion. Wishing you a happy Dussehra!

