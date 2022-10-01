Happy Durga Puja: Places in Delhi you must visit this festival

With enchanting echoes of Dhak, mesmerising scent of Dhanuchi, and delicious delicacies, it is the time of the year to commemorate the light of Goddess Durga. With the loud noise of cheering and joy, the day that screams the concept of good over evil is just around the corner. Celebrating the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura, Durga Puja is observed by the devotees to honour the goddess by praying for her and her different incarnations. While Durga Puja traces its origin back to Kolkata, the enthusiasm for the festival in the national capital is surely hard to beat. With innumerable pandals in every corner of Delhi, the moment of Goddess Durga triumphing over Mahishasura is commemorated again and again. To make all the residents of Delhi NCR enjoy the grandeur and greatness of the much-loved festival, we have pulled together a list of must-visit places to experience the best pandals in Delhi.

Chittaranjan Park

Hands down, this is one of the most popular places among the Bengalis living in the national capital. Apart from the locals, the pandal in CR Park witnesses many celebrities and biggies gracing it on the special occasion. Gearing up for Durga Puja, CR Park looks nothing short of Kolkata. And honestly, the lights, the enormous idols of Goddess Durga, and the scrumptious street food make it the perfect getaway with your family and friends.

Kashmere Gate

Starting in 1910, Kashmere Gate’s Durga Puja is considered one of the oldest in Delhi. Ever since it was initiated by the Baroyari community, the pandal here remains one of the top places to visit in the national capital during Durga Puja. You must know that the idols of Goddess Durga here are embellished with Daaker Saaj, which is considered one of the most alluring forms of beautifying the goddess.

Mayur Vihar Phase 1 Kalibari

While Kalibari is widely present across Delhi in different locations, the one in the Mayur Vihar holds its popularity amongst the masses. The place will enthrall you with the various cultural events that are organised here during Durga Puja. Not to forget the mouth-watering bhog service that is held for all visitors.

Dwarka Bangiya Samaj

Completing its 20 years, the Dwarka Bangiya Samaj is one of the oldest Durga Pujas in the sub-city. This year it is all set to convene the range of festivities with elated fervour. This monumental year, the place is celebrating the occasion with the theme of ‘Women Empowerment’, which is hands down the perfect representation of Goddess Durga.

Minto Road

In the hearts of the national capital lies Minto Road, which organises a simple yet breathtaking Durga Puja celebration. Its traditional way of marking the festivities makes it the crowd’s favourite, and therefore it should surely be on your list for this Pujo.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.