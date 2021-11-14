Take a look at a few inspirational quotes by 'Chacha Nehru' on his birth anniversary below:

Children's Day marks the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and is celebrated on 14 November every year. On this day, people across the country recall Nehru's teachings and pay their respects to the leader who was very fond of kids. He was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' by children.

Children's Day is of great relevance as it stresses on the importance of educating the young generation, the future of the country. Before Nehru's death, India used to celebrate Children's Day on 20 November along with other countries, including the United Nations. However, after he passed away in 1964, the nation started celebrating this occasion on 14 November.

On this day, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions organise cultural events, speeches, and debates every year. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, no grand events will be held this year. This day also aims at raising awareness about various issues related to kids including child rights, education, abuse, among others.

Take a look at a few inspirational quotes by 'Chacha Nehru' on his birth anniversary below:

“A language is something infinitely greater than grammar and philology. It is the poetic testament of the genius of a race and a culture, and the living embodiment of the thoughts and fancies that have moulded them.”

“Loyal and efficient work in a great cause, even though it may not be immediately recognized, ultimately bears fruit.”

“Time is not measured by the passing of years but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves.”

“We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm, and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open.”

"Life is like a game of cards. The hand that is dealt you is determinism; the way you play it is free will.”

"It is a fundamental rule of human life, that if the approach is good, the response is good."

"The object of education was to produce a desire to serve the community as a whole and to apply the knowledge gained not only for personal but for public welfare."

"The only way to reform them (children) is to win them over with love. So long as a child is unfriendly, you can't mend his ways."

"The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country.