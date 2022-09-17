Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Five trivia about the leader
After taking oath as the Prime Minister of India in 2014, Narendra Modi has worked relentlessly to achieve new milestones for the country. With his inspiring work, the leader once again won the confidence of the people and was re-elected to office in 2019.
PM Modi strived with the same dedication in his second tenure and launched a slew of initiatives and campaigns for the welfare of the people. Since taking charge, PM Modi has stressed achieving self-reliance or AatmaNirbhar Bharat in all senses. He has a firm belief that self-reliance can help bring India on par with other more developed nations.
As the Prime Minister turns 72 today, let us look at some trivia about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
1. Before taking oath as the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had led the state of Gujarat as its Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014. This made him the longest serving Chief Minister of Gujarat.
2. Narendra Modi was born in Vadnagar, Gujarat, and used to sell tea at a railway station as a child.
3. In 2020, Narendra Modi became the second most followed world leader on Twitter after then US President Donald Trump.
4. Narendra Modi is the first ever Prime Minister to be born after the Independence of India.
5. Narendra Modi has been felicitated with a number of awards from several countries. In 2016, he was given Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian award while Afghanistan too presented him with its highest civilian honour. In 2018, PM Modi was presented with the Champions of the Earth Award, the United Nation’s highest environmental honour.
