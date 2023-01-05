Mamata Banerjee, a simple woman coming from a middle-class family, has spent more than a decade as the West Bengal Chief Minister since she first assumed office in 2011. Passionate and confident in her manner, her success in the political arena is nothing less than an inspiration. Banerjee is the first woman to ever come to power in the state. The Trinamool Congress chief has shown great patience and handled every political hurdle quite easily. Banerjee, always dressed in a white saree, is quite interactive with the people of her state. Thus, she did not take much time to conquer their hearts with her unconventional way of ruling.

Today, the Bengal CM is celebrating her 68th birthday. On this special occasion, we have gathered some instances when Mamata Banerjee won hearts for her humble approach and connect with the public:

Prepared phuchkas at a local stall:

Banerjee’s three-day visit to Darjeeling in July 2022 was quite eventful. During this trip, the TMC chief was seen multiple times joining hands with locals and showing off her culinary skills. She took a walk to the Sunday Haat organised by a self-help group. There, she spent time talking with a woman running a snacks shop.

Our Hon’ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial visited SHG operated food stall, Sunday Haat in Darjeeling. Showing her appreciation for the women’s hard work, she joined them in the preparation of Bengal’s favorite, Puchkas and also fed enthusiastic children the delectable snack! pic.twitter.com/ApBZeRDbao — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 12, 2022



As soon as Banerjee discovered that phuchka, a favourite street food of the state, was being sold in the market, she decided to join hands with the woman to prepare the dish. Children who gathered at the stall got the opportunity to have a treat from their very own Chief Minister. Banerjee put mashed potato inside the crust of the puris, poured flavoured water and served the phuchkas to them all by herself.

Made momos in Darjeeling:

Throughout her Darjeeling trip, the Bengal CM paid a lot of attention to the self-help groups working there. After serving phuchkas, she was spotted preparing momos at a small roadside shop.

A leader of the masses and with the masses!

Hon’ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial is seen with the locals of Darjeeling wrapping dumplings. The heartwarming visuals remind us that our leader is not someone who sits in ivory towers, but who is a part of every family of Bengal. pic.twitter.com/8FdNLhV9at — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 14, 2022



Banerjee gave full attention to shaping and stuffing a momo inside a tiny stall constructed of tin sheets. Amid the process, she had a brief discussion with women from self-help groups and listened to the troubles they face while running their businesses.

Served snacks to locals in Jhargram:

On 15 November 2022, Banerjee toured Jhargram on the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda. Like every time, she took a halt at a local tea stall. To everyone’s surprise, she took charge of the kitchen and went on to fry aloo chops.

Stopping at a local fry shop, our Hon’ble Chief Minister Smt @MamataOfficial cooked and served food to the locals of Jhargram today. A people’s leader in the true sense, she certainly knows how to win the hearts of people! Take a look👇 pic.twitter.com/lGUGg2Rnpo — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) November 15, 2022



A number of individuals assembled around the shop to have a close view of her heart-warming gesture. She not only prepared the snacks but also served them to the bystanders as well as her deputies.

Steered vessel on her way to North 24 Parganas:

At the end of November, Banerjee was out on a three-day trip to oversee the villages of North 24 Parganas. She took a boat ride to reach the villages. But interestingly, she chose to steer the wheel of the vessel on her own.

Hon’ble CM @MamataOfficial paid a unique visit to villages in North 24 Parganas on a boat. In a lively mood she was seen steering the vessel herself. With the wheels of progress and prosperity in her able hands, Bengal strides ahead. pic.twitter.com/paLVWsUymM — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) November 30, 2022



In a clip posted by TMC, Mamata Banerjee was seen cheerfully steering the boat while being surrounded by her assistants. She distributed chocolates and toys to the kids of a primary school. Since winter was knocking at the door, Banerjee handed over winter garments to the residents of Khapukur in Hasnabad.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.