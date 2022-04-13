Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Wishes and quotes to celebrate the day

The birthday of Babasaheb Ambedkar was celebrated for the first time on 14 April, 1928 by Janardan Sadashiv Ranapise, a social activist and an Ambedkerite

Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti is celebrated every year on 14 April to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr B.R Ambedkar. The day is observed to pay tribute to Ambedkar's invaluable contribution to the Indian legal system and Constitution. The day is also celebrated as ‘Ambedkar Equality Day’ in British Columbia, Canada.

One of the most prominent social reformers of India, Ambedkar is known for his fight against the social evil of untouchability and the inequalities posed by the caste system of India. Born into a Dalit family, Ambedkar grew up watching his community being exploited and discriminated, leading him to embark on a lifelong crusade for equality.

History of Ambedkar Jayanti

The birthday of Babasaheb Ambedkar was celebrated for the first time on 14 April, 1928 by Janardan Sadashiv Ranapise, a social activist and an Ambedkerite. Since then the day is being observed every year on 14 April.

Here are some wishes and quotes to celebrate the occasion

This Ambedkar Jayanti, let’s pledge to stand against discrimination and fight inequality.

Ambedkar Jayanti is a reminder for us that we are also the children of this country and we must fulfil our duties towards the country. Let us honour the hard work and sacrifices of the man who gave us the Indian Constitution.

He was the man who fought against discrimination and oppression. He was the epitome of confidence and dedication. Here is wishing you all a very Happy Ambedkar Jayanti.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar will always inspire us to dedicate our lives to making other people’s lives better. Warm wishes on Ambedkar Jayanti.

Some popular quotes by Babasaheb Ambedkar:

“I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”

“The sovereignty of scriptures of all religions must come to an end if we want to have a united integrated modern India.”

“If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help”.

“Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.”

