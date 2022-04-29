Hanuman Chalisa row: MP Navneet Rana, MLA husband Ravi Rana bail plea to be heard tomorrow
Mumbai Sessions court will hear the bail plea at 2.45 pm on Saturday. The Rana couple were arrested on 23 April after they said they would chant Hanuman Chalisa outside the private residence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai
Navneet Rana, Lok Sabha MP from Amaravati, and her MLA husband Ravi Rana's bail application will be heard on Saturday, 30 May, after police filed its reply in the Sessions Court in the Matoshree-Hanuman Chalisa row in Mumbai. The lawmaker couple had recently filed applications before a court seeking home food for them in prison.
A Sessions court in Mumbai will hear the plea at 2.45 pm on Saturday. On Friday, Advocate Abad Ponda appeared for Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana before the sessions court for their bail plea.
The Rana couple were arrested on 23 April after they announced to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray - Matoshree - in Mumbai.
They ultimately dropped their plan after a number of Shiv Sena supporters said they would block the Ranas to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree. Despite that, they were arrested and slapped various charges under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including related to sedition and promoting enmity between different groups.
They were sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Holiday and Sunday court of Metropolitan Magistrate, Bandra on 24 April. Navneet is lodged in Byculla women's prison, while her husband is in Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.
Public Prosecutor Pradeep Gharat, prior to the bail plea hearing on Friday, said, "Police had strongly objected to their bail. The court will fix the date for bail hearing of MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana today."
The ruling Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra alleged that the Rana couple acted at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Inputs from agencies
