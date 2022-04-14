Hanskhali gang rape: Bureaucracy politicised, Constitution disregarded in West Bengal, says Jagdeep Dhankhar

Earlier this month, a 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped in Hanskhali in Nadia district. The victim's family accused the son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader in the case

Kolkata: Amid the row over gang rape and death of a minor in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday alleged that the bureaucracy is politicised and the preamble of the Constitution is disregarded in the state.

"We need to focus on the spirit of the Indian constitution. It is my duty and obligation that violation of the Constitution does not take place. Recent events were painful. Even before such incidents, there was an urgent need to improve the situation in the state," Governor Dhankhar told mediapersons here.

"Those concerned with governance must see that probe must be fair. We cannot have a state that is known only for violence and gets into the headlines for crime against women, where bureaucracy is politicised and preamble of the Constitution is disregarded," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dhankhar summoned State Chief Secretary and Director General Police to take steps to curb rising crime against women.

The Governor had directed the officials to improve law and order situation in the state and respond to pending issues. The meeting went on for an hour where Governor Dhankhar emphasized that constitutional governance is a must and not optional, said the Raj Bhavan.

Dhankhar also raised concerns about the recent commotion in Calcutta High Court.

"Whatever happened in HC was unprecedented and shocking. If access to justice is obstructed then where is democracy? If those who perform solemn duty in the temple of justice are cornered, then it is not acceptable," Governor Dhankhar said.

On Wednesday, the TMC workers' legal wing of West Bengal blocked the doors of the Calcutta High Court and barred the lawyers from entering the Court of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

TMC workers' legal wing said, "Justice Gangopadhyay has committed a crime by passing orders in the School Service Commission (SSC) corruption case."

On Tuesday, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court stayed a single bench order that directed West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee to appear before the CBI in connection with irregularities in the appointment of assistant teachers in state government-aided schools. Justice Gangopadhyay had also given CBI liberty to arrest the state minister in the case.

The Bar Association, Calcutta High Court brought out a resolution to boycott Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay.