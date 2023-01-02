India

Handwritten wedding card in Urdu from year 1933 amazes internet; see post

The invite was written in Urdu. To make it understandable to everyone, a user translated the entire invitation in the comment section

Wedding cards are always considered to be an essential part of a marriage. People try to give these cards a unique theme to grab the attention of the invitees. From gold-plated words to digital audio-visual systems, though the themes and designs have witnessed a lot of changes over the years, the tradition goes back a long way. Recently, a wedding card from the year 1933 has been creating much buzz across the internet.

Apart from its simplicity, another aspect that fascinated the users was that the card was handwritten. Karachi-based fashion designer Sonia Battla dropped a photograph of the invitation card on her personal Twitter handle. She captioned the post, “My grandparents’ wedding invitation circa #1933.”


The invitation was written in Urdu. To make it understandable to everyone, a user translated the entire invite in the comments section. According to the translation, the card was written on behalf of Muhammad Ibrahim who was sending a warm welcome to the guests to attend the marriage of his son Hafiz Muhammad Yousaf. He requested everyone to come to his house at Street Qasim Jaan, Delhi on 23 April 1933.


From there, the Baraat would leave for the bride’s house at sharp 11:30 am. The Nikkah or marriage would take place there. In the end, Ibrahim also provided brief details of the Walima or the reception party. It was scheduled on 24 April 1933 and the feast would begin at 10 am. Before signing off, Ibrahim made a humble request as he noted, “Punctuality will make me comfortable.”

The age-old wedding card did not fail to amaze Twitter users. Numerous reactions were poured in the comment section. A person found Urdu to be “a beautiful language.” He wrote, “The language and grammar caught my attention, what a beautiful language Urdu once used to be, despite the sub-continent then being under the British Empire.”


Another user pointed out an interesting thing. The invitation didn’t have the bride’s name written on it anywhere. He asked, “I am curious if that was a norm back then.”


A person shared a wedding card from 1929 and noted, “Incidentally I found this invitation from my grandfather who got married in 1929. It is said that around 15 European invitees made it to the wedding.”


Here are some other reactions:


Since being shared on the internet, the Twitter post has amassed more than 9,000 likes so far. It also has received hundreds of retweets on the platform.

