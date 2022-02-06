HAL recruitment 2022: Apply for 21 teaching vacancies in Bengaluru; check notification here

Candidates applying for the teacher posts should have good communication skills in English

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited online applications for teaching posts in CBSE/ICSE affiliated HAL schools in Bengaluru for the academic year 2022-23. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the vacancies at the official website at http://halec.co.in or https://career.halec.co.in.

The recruitment is for a five-year contract period, which can be extended based on the performance of the candidates. The deadline to submit the online application form is 20 February.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a written test followed by a Demo and Interview Round. Those who clear the written test will be informed via email/telephone about the date, time, and venue for the Demo and Interview Round.

It is to be noted that the internal candidates of HAL schools can also apply for the posts if they meet the eligibility criteria.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates applying for the teacher posts should have good communication skills in English. During the written test, all applicants will be assessed on General English as well as the subject for which they have applied.

Candidates applying for posts should have teaching experience of five years in middle and high school levels (Classes 6 to 10) for TGT posts. The company will give preference to candidates having teaching experience at Classes 9 and 10. Applicants applying for PRT posts should have a minimum experience of two years in teaching classes 1 to 5 at the primary level. For nursery post, the minimum experience required is five years.

Application fee

Candidates applying for the teaching posts will have to pay an application fee of Rs 250.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 21 teaching vacancies in HAL school in Bengaluru. Applicants are requested to read the official notification carefully before applying for the post

For any query, the application can also contact HAL schools at 080-25235014, 080-252210735 and 080-25236066.

For more details, applicants are advised to visit the official website of HAL - http://halec.co.in.

