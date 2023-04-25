'Had Tejashwi Yadav not been Lalu's son, wouldn't have got job in India': Prashant Kishor lampoons anti-BJP effort

Prashant Kishor took a dig at Tejashwi Yadav’s promise of providing 10 lakh jobs in the first cabinet meeting, saying had Tejashwi not been Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son, he would not have been able to bag a job in India.

Kishor’s comments came after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tejashwi Yadav met on Monday to forge an Opposition unity against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming elections.

#WATCH | “Tejashwi Yadav talked about providing 10 lakh jobs in the first cabinet meeting itself…everyone knows he can’t give 10 lakh jobs. If Tejashwi Yadav was not the son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, what job would he have got in the country?”: Prashant Kishor pic.twitter.com/WMINher3YI — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023

He said, “Tejashwi Yadav talked about providing 10 lakh jobs in the first cabinet meeting itself…everyone knows he can’t give 10 lakh jobs. If Tejashwi Yadav was not the son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, what job would he have got in the country?”

Comparing the trio’s bid at uniting the Opposition with former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s 2019 attempt, Kishor said, “Nitish Kumar has a ‘langdi sarkaar’ (lame government)…He must worry about Bihar.”

On Monday, during a meeting with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee and Tejashwi Surya, Kumar urged all oppositions party to decide the future roadmap for India. “I don’t want anything for myself. I will work in the interest of the country. There will be other people as well, and we will sit and decide.”

Taking a jibe at BJP he added, “Nothing is being done for India’s development, those ruling are only interested in their own advertisement.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.