Hacker groups from Malaysia, Indonesia initiate cyber war against India over Nupur Sharma's remark

Ahmedabad: Two hacker groups from Malaysia and Indonesia initiated a cyber war against India in the aftermath of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate, the police said.

The group have been identified as Dragonforce Malaysia and Hacktivist Indonesia.

"Hacker groups Dragonforce Malaysia and Hacktivist Indonesia belonging to Malaysia and Indonesia declared cyber war against India. We have done technical analysis and found out the IP addresses and reported to Interpol," said Amit Vasava, DCP, Cyber Crime, Ahmedabad.

"Various websites of government, industries were hacked. They were involved in leaking databases of Andhra Pradesh police, govt databases, PAN and Aadhaar details along with defacing Thane police website," added Amit Vasava.

Vasava said over 2,000 websites were hacked. He added that the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime has written to the Malaysian and Indonesian governments, as well as the Interpol, to issue lookout notices for both groups. "Over two thousand websites were hacked by hacker groups. Ahmedabad cyber crime has written to Malaysian and Indonesian governments along with writing to Interpol for lookout notice for both groups," said Amit Vasava.

In a prime time debate on the Gyanvapi Masjid issue on a national television channel on 27 May, Nupur Sharma made derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammed.

(With inputs from ANI)

