Gyanvapi: 'Special temples were deliberately demolished,' says Subramanian Swamy as leaders react to Hindu side's win
'I think Muslim community should be cooperative like they were in Ram Janmabhoomi case. All that the Hindus have to show is, there was a temple which was demolished and a masjid was built on it,' the BJP leader added
New Delhi: Politicians have started reacting to the Hindu side’s victory in the Gyanvapi case with leaders of the ruling BJP hailing the Varanasi court’s decision.
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy who was also a litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi case told CNN-News18 that “special temples have to be vacated & rebuilt because they were deliberately demolished by the Aurangzeb & Muhammad Ghori.”
#GyanvapiMasjidCase Updates@Swamy39, BJP: I think Muslim community should be cooperative like they were in Ram Janmabhoomi case.
All that the Hindus have to show is, there was Temple which was demolished and a Masjid was built on it@AnushaSoni23 #GyanvapiMosque pic.twitter.com/kAfaM9Acdi
— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 12, 2022
“I think Muslim community should be cooperative like they were in Ram Janmabhoomi case. All that the Hindus have to show is, there was Temple which was demolished and a Masjid was built on it,” he added.
Meanwhile, Union minister Giriraj Singh tweeted “Lord Shiva is the truth.”
शिव ही सत्य है।🙏🙏
— Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) September 12, 2022
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and UP Deputy CM KP Maurya also hailed the court’s decision to allow hearing of the Hindu side’s plea.
जय बाबा विश्वनाथ!
।। हर हर महादेव ।।
— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 12, 2022
करवट लेती मथुरा, काशी!
— Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) September 12, 2022
The Vishva Hindu Parishad said that it was confident of a victory.
Video byte in Hindi of shri @AlokKumarLIVE on #GyanvapiVerdict pic.twitter.com/0rlBv41jnh
— Vishva Hindu Parishad -VHP (@VHPDigital) September 12, 2022
The Gyanvapi case
In 1991, a plea was filed in a court in which the petitioners and local priests sought permission to worship in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
The structure was built by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1699. It is located adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.
Over the years, several petitions have been filed claiming that the mosque was built by demolishing parts of the Kashi Vishwanath temple.
With inputs from agencies
