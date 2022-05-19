Gyanvapi mosque: Two men arrested in Himachal Pradesh for indecent remarks on Shivling

Two people of Majra, ​​Sirmaur made indecent remarks about the alleged Shivling in Gyanvapi Masjid on social media and a complaint was submitted against them to SDM Paonta

Cases of indecent remarks on religious issues have started increasing in Himachal Pradesh. The latest case is from Sirmaur district. Two people have been arrested by the police. After the arrest, there was a lot of tension in the area and people of both the communities had reached outside the police station in large numbers.

According to the information, the whole matter happened regarding the alleged Shivling in Gyanvapi Masjid.

Two people of Majra, ​​Sirmaur made indecent remarks about Shivling on social media and a complaint was submitted against them to SDM Paonta.

The police summoned the accused to Majra police station, where people gathered outside the police station and started shouting slogans against each other, which made the atmosphere tense. The Majra police called for additional police force.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sirmaur Babita Rana also reached the spot. A complaint has been given to the police for hurting religious sentiments and disturbing the social environment and Majra police has registered a case on the basis of the complaint.

Himachal cabinet minister and local MLA Sukhram Chaudhary said about the whole issue that some people have made indecent remarks on Lord Shiva in the context of Gyanvapi Mosque in Paonta.

“Due to which a tense atmosphere has arisen among the Hindu Muslim society. It is learned that Naseem Naaz, president of Minority Front Paonta, is also involved in this indecent remark. I request Mandal President Arvind Gupta ji to take immediate action against the President of Minority Morcha. At the same time, I also urge the police to take legal action against the opponents,” he added.

The minister also appealed to the people to be calm, so that a peaceful environment remains in the city.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.