Gyanvapi mosque survey to continue, report by 17 May

The court has also appointed two more lawyers as commissioners to accompany the court commissioner Ajay Mishra for the survey

The survey of the Gyanvapi mosque, Varanasi, will continue, a local court said on Thursday. The survey has to be completed by 17 May.

The court has also refused to remove court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra despite reservations from the Gyanvapi mosque management committee. It has appointed two more lawyers as commissioners to accompany the court commissioner Ajay Mishra for the survey, said Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, representing Hindu petitioners in court.

The court had ordered an inspection in April this year on petitions by five Hindu women asking for year-long access to pray at a Hindu shrine behind the western wall of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi.

According to an NDTV report, the site is currently opened for prayers once a year. The women also want permission to pray to other "visible and invisible deities within the old temple complex". The local court had earlier directed the authorities to submit a report by 10 May.

The survey started on 6 May but has not been fully completed because of a dispute over videography inside the mosque.

