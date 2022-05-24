Gyanvapi mosque row: Varanasi court to hear Muslim side's plea first on 26 May

The court also gave a week's time to both Hindu and Muslim sides to file objections to the report of a court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises

A district court on Tuesday fixed 26 May for a hearing on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case.

The court of District Judge AK Vishevesh will hear the matter as per directions of the Supreme Court, District Government Counsel Rana Sanjeev Singh said.

The court will hear the Muslim side's application first, India Today reported.

Singh said the court also gave a week's time to both Hindu and Muslim sides to file objections to the report of a court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises.

The Gyanvapi case

In 1991, a plea was filed in a court in which the petitioners and local priests sought permission to worship in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The structure was built by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1699. It is located adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Over the years, several petitions have been filed claiming that the mosque was built by demolishing parts of the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

With inputs from agencies

