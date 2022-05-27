Gyanvapi mosque case: Masjid committee requests Varanasi court to not allow survey photos, videos come in public domain

It will be difficult to work if the survey report is out, said Abhaynath Yadav, lawyer of Masjid side

The mosque committee has reportedly urged the district court in Varanasi to not allow Gyanvapi survey photographs and videos to come into the public domain.

It will be difficult to work if the survey report is out, Times Now quoted Masjid side lawyer Abhaynath Yadav as saying.

"We have pleaded that the commission report, photographs, and videos be shared with only the concerned parties and that the report is not made public. The hearing will be taken up on 30 May," said Advocate Merajuddin Siddiqui, lawyer of the Muslim side in the matter.

The Varanasi court had on Thursday adjourned the hearing on the Muslim side's plea till 30 May. "The Muslim side started their arguments but they could not be completed today (Thursday). So, the arguments would continue at 2 pm on Monday," Zee News quoted the Hindu's Vishnu Jain, Hindu side's lawyer as saying.

The petition by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that manages the Gyanvapi Mosque is seeking the rejection of a plea by five Hindu women who have demanded access to the mosque complex.

On 24 May, the court gave one week’s time to both the sides to file their objections to the report of a court-mandated videography survey of the mosque premises.

The structure - built by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1699 - is located adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Over the years, several petitions have been filed claiming that the mosque was built by demolishing parts of the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.