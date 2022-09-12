Gyanvapi case will be heard, says Varanasi court

'The court rejected the Muslim side's petition and said the suit is maintainable. The next hearing of the case is on 22 September,' said Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the case

Varanasi: A single-judge bench of district Judge AK Vishvesh upheld the maintainability of the Gyanvapi-Shrinagar Gauri dispute in a major win for the Hindu side. The court rejected the Muslim side’s petition. and said the suit is maintainable. The next hearing of the case is on 22 September.

“The court rejected the Muslim side’s petition and said the suit is maintainable. The next hearing of the case is on 22 September,” said Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the case.

Sohan Lal Arya, who is a petitioner in the case, said, “It’s a win for the Hindu community… It’s a foundation stone for the Gyanvapi temple. Appeal to people to maintain peace.”

Five women had filed the petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are claimed to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee said the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property and questioned the maintainability of the plea.

District Judge A K Vishvesh had last month reserved the order till 12 September in the communally sensitive matter.

Madan Mohan Yadav, a lawyer of the Hindu side, had claimed that the mosque was constructed after demolishing the temple. The case is being heard by the district court following an apex court order.

Earlier, a lower court had ordered a videographic survey of the complex. The survey work was completed on 16 May and the report was presented in the court on 19 May.

The Hindu side had claimed in the lower court that a Shivling was found during the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex but it was contested by the Muslim side.

