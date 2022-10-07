Gyanvapi case: UP court defers hearing on plea seeking carbon dating of 'Shivling' to 11 October

New Delhi: A Varanasi court on Friday posted the hearing till 11 October on a Hindu side’s plea seeking carbon dating of the ‘Shivling’ reportedly found within the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Advocate Vishnu Jain, representing the Hindu side in the case, said that the court had asked us to clarify on two points. Firstly, whether the structure found inside Gyanvapi mosque is part of this suit property or not? and secondly, can the court issue a commission for scientific inquiry?

“We have submitted our reply saying that it is part of our suit property and by virtue of Order 26 Rule 10A of CPC, the court has power to direct scientific investigation,” said Advocate Jain.

He further said that the Muslim side has sought some time to reply and the matter will now be heard on 11 October.

During a court-mandated videography survey of the mosque premises, Hindu petitioners had claimed that a “Shivling” was found close to the “wazookhana”, a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering the namaz.

The claim was disputed by the Muslim side, which said the object was part of a “fountain”.

Following this, Hindu petitioners had demanded the carbon dating of the structure, on which the Muslim side lodged an objection.

With inputs from agencies

