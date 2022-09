Gyanvapi case: Police conducts flag march in Lucknow ahead of judgment

Ahead of the hearing, prohibitory orders have been clamped and security tightened in Varanasi.

New Delhi: Police are conducting a flag march in Lucknow ahead of the judgment in the Gyanvapi case.

Lucknow Police Commissioner SB Shiradkar said, “An important judgment is about to come today. We did a flag march to create a sense of security among people.”

Varanasi district and sessions court will today deliver its verdict on the maintainability of civil suits challenging the title of the Gyanvapi mosque and the land surrounding it.

UP | Varanasi District and Sessions Court will deliver its verdict today on the maintainability of civil suits challenging the title of the Gyanvapi mosque and the land surrounding it. Outside visuals from Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi pic.twitter.com/AscupjskdG — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 12, 2022

Ahead of the hearing, prohibitory orders have been clamped and security tightened in Varanasi.

District Judge AK Vishvesh had last month reserved the order till 12 September in the communally sensitive matter.

Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh said on Sunday that prohibitory orders have been issued in the Varanasi commissionerate and officers have been asked to interact with religious leaders in their respective areas to ensure that peace is maintained.

To maintain law and order, he said, the entire city has been divided into sectors which have been allocated police force as per their requirement.

Directives for flag march and foot march in sensitive areas have also been issued, he said.

Checking has been intensified in the district’s border areas, hotels and guest houses, while an eye is being also kept on social media.

Five women had filed the petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are said to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has said the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property and has questioned the maintainability of the plea.

Madan Mohan Yadav, a lawyer of the Hindu side, had said that the mosque was constructed after demolishing the temple.

The case is being heard by the district court following an apex court order.

Earlier, a lower court had ordered a videography survey of the complex. The survey work was completed on 16 May and the report was presented in the court on 19 May.

The Hindu side had claimed in the lower court that a Shivling was found during the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex but it was contested by the Muslim side.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.