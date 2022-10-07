Gyanvapi Case: Court to hear Muslim side on 'Shivling' carbon dating, next hearing on October 11

Varanasi: The court has deferred its order on carbon dating of alleged Shivling found in Gyanvapi masjid adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. According to the counsel for the Hindu side, the court wanted some clarification in this matter.

After hearing the response of the Muslim side, the court may give its verdict. Now the next hearing of the case will be on October 11. On that day the court will first hear the Muslim side. Only then can a court order come.

Hindu side’s lawyer Vishnu Jain said that the Muslim side has described the spot where the Shivling was found as a ‘Wuzukhana’ in the affidavit and they also want it to be

clear whether it is a fountain or a Shivling. The court has accepted the matter of investigation from the ASI.

“The court also asked us for clarification on two points. The court asked whether the structure found inside the Gyanvapi mosque is part of this suite property or not? Second, can the court set up a commission for

scientific inquiry? We have submitted our reply,” Jain said.

“We said that it is part of our litigation property and on the basis of Order 26 Rule 10A of the CPC, the court is empowered to direct scientific investigation. The Muslim side has sought some time for a reply,” he added.

The matter will now come up for hearing on October 11. After hearing the reply of the Muslim side on that day, the court may issue an order.

