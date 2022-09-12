Gyanvapi case: 'Bharat happy today, my Hindu brothers, sisters should light diyas to celebrate,' says Hindu petitioner

Welcoming the court's decision, Manju Vyas, a petitioner from Hindu side, said, 'Bharat is happy today, my Hindu brothers and sisters should light diyas to celebrate'

Varanasi: The Varanasi district court on Monday rejected the plea questioning the maintainability of a petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

Welcoming the court’s decision, Manju Vyas, a petitioner from Hindu side, said, “Bharat is happy today, my Hindu brothers and sisters should light diyas to celebrate.”

In a video shared by ANI, Vyas can be seen chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev’, after which she starts clapping and dancing.

#WATCH | Varanasi, UP: "Bharat is happy today, my Hindu brothers & sisters should light diyas to celebrate," says petitioner from Hindu side Manju Vyas as she dances & celebrates the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri verdict pic.twitter.com/hO7frpErNF — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 12, 2022

District Judge A K Vishvesh ordered that it would continue to hear the petition seeking the right to offer prayers there.

Five women had filed the petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are claimed to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has said the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property and has questioned the maintainability of the plea.

The district judge had last month reserved the order till 12 September in the communally sensitive matter. The court fixed 22 September as the next date of hearing in the case.

