Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC adjourns hearing on plea challenging maintainability of Hindu side's suit to 21 Oct

New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing in the Gyanvapi case to 21 October, a LiveLaw report said.

The court was hearing a plea moved by the Gyanvapi Masjid Committee challenging a Varanasi Court order in favour of the maintainability of the Hindu side’s suit, the report added.

The Varanasi Court’s ruling came out on 12 September.

The bench of Justice JJ Munir orally asked the Muslim side’s lawyer Senior Advocate SFA Naqvi that since the matter is pending in three different courts (Varanasi Court, Allahabad High Court, and Supreme Court) then why don’t they move to the SC, LiveLaw reported.

On Tuesday, the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted 10 more days to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) as a “last opportunity” to file its counter-affidavit in the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque case.

The permission was granted by the court subject to the submission of Rs 10,000 in the Legal Services Committee, Allahabad.

The amount must be deposited on or before 31 October, the next date of hearing in the matter.

Justice Prakash Padia passed the order in a petition filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, the Gyanvapi Mosque management committee in Varanasi.

With inputs from agencies

