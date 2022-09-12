Minutes after the Varanasi district court upheld the maintainability of Hindu side's petition in the Gyanvapi mosque case, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday declared alert in all the districts of the state to avoid any untoward incident.

“Alert has been declared in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh. Officers have been instructed to be on patrol in the sensitive districts. In Varanasi, the police administration has held talks with the parties concerned,” Prashant Kumar, ADG law and order, said in a statement.

Police said the further action will be taken as per the decision of the court.

As per the court order, arrangements have been made to stop unruly elements from taking advantage of the situation.

Police is equipped with anti-riot equipment in case the situation goes out of hand, read the statement.

The statement also clarified that there is no bandh in Varanasi and the decision to impose Section 144 by the district administration would have been taken as a precautionary measure.

The Police Headquarters has given instructions to implement the patrolling and sector scheme, the statement added.

The Varanasi district court on Monday rejected the plea questioning the maintainability of a petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

District Judge A K Vishvesh ordered that it would continue to hear the petition seeking the right to worship in the temple.

Five women had filed the petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are claimed to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has said the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property and has questioned the maintainability of the plea.

The district judge had last month reserved the order till 12 September in the communally sensitive matter.

The court fixed 22 September as the next date of hearing in the case.

With inputs from agencies

