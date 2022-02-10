Guwahati Zoo welcomes two new members; check adorable pictures of Royal Bengal cubs

Divisional Forest Officer (Zoo) Dr Ashwini Kumar said tigress Kazi and her cubs were in good health and heaters were installed outside their cage to protect the cubs from cold winds

Guwahati's Assam State Zoo has welcomed two Royal Bengal Tiger cubs, taking the population of the big cats to nine. The cubs were born on 3 February to Royal Bengal Tigress, Kazi.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter and shared the good news with photographs of the adorable cubs and their mother. “We’re committed to the vision of Hon PM Sri @narendramodi of nurturing tiger-friendly ecosystem,” Sarma wrote in the caption.

The Assam chief minister also used the hashtag 'savetiger' to create awareness to preserve and save these big cats.

Proud moment for us as tigress Kazi has been blessed with 2 Royal Bengal cubs at Assam State Zoo, Guwahati on Feb 3, 2:30 pm, taking the number of tigers here to 9. We’re committed to the vision of Hon PM Sri @narendramodi of nurturing tiger-friendly ecosystem. #SaveTiger pic.twitter.com/5po5ueUJRD — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 8, 2022

Since being shared, CM Sarma’s post has garnered over 3,700 likes and 487 retweets. Twitter users also welcomed the cubs and called them ‘cute’ and ‘adorable’. Some users also hailed the efforts done by the Assam government to save tigers in the state.

Assam minister of excise, forest and environment and fisheries Parimal Suklabaidya also joined the chief minister and shared a CCTV footage of tigress Kazi resting and spending time with her cubs. He mentioned in the caption that the zoo authorities are taking utmost care of the tigress and her cubs.

Footage-Our two new cute guests resting comfortably in their mother’s lap at @assamzoo.

We are taking utmost care of Royal Bengal Tigress Kazi & her two new cubs with proper hygiene & food to ensure their good health & safety. @narendramodi @himantabiswa @byadavbjp @moefcc pic.twitter.com/j9VMaxcFRN — Parimal Suklabaidya (@ParimalSuklaba1) February 8, 2022

The clip, which was shared by the minister on 8 February, has gathered over 1,000 views.

Azad Ali, the former head of Department of Zoology, BN College wrote that the breeding of tigers is very difficult in ‘Ex-situ Conservation situation like in Zoos’.

Responding to Chief Minister Sarma's post, a Twitter user called the cubs cute.

Very cute and adorable cubs.... 🐯 — Tanmoy Sarkar 🇮🇳 (@TammySarkar) February 8, 2022

‘Save tigers save the planet’, wrote another user.

Sir, it's a very good news for https://t.co/vS1iZ8Ebe7 our Tigers, save the Planet .👌👌 — Anita Devi (@anitadevi1020) February 8, 2022

According to Divisional Forest Officer (Zoo) Dr Ashwini Kumar, tigress Kazi and her cubs are in good health and heaters were installed outside their cage to protect the cubs from cold winds. He added that in order to shield them from the cold, enough dry straw has been placed inside their enclosure, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), Amit Sahai added that nutritious food has been provided to tigress Kazi.

Earlier in August 2020, the Royal Bengal tigress had given birth to two cubs named Sultan and Suresh.

