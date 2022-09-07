Guwahati: Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth over Rs 1.5 crore gutted after showroom caught fire

The fire fighters also managed to save some vehicles that were kept in the backside of the showroom with their quick response to the alarms raised by the showroom staff

Guwahati: Vehicles including Isuzu cars and Benelli bikes worth over Rs 1.5 Crore were charred in flames after the showrooms situated next to each other caught fire in Basistha area of Guwahati on early Wednesday morning.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

As per the information, as many as eight fire tenders were rushed to the site of the incident and after struggling for a while, they doused the fire completely.

The fire fighters also managed to save some vehicles that were kept in the backside of the showroom with their quick response to the alarms raised by the showroom staff.

The showroom reportedly belonged to Prag News owner Sanjiv Narain. “The fire engulfed the entire complex,” a fire fighter said.

Officials who were present at the spot said the reason behind the fire is believed to be an electrical short

circuit. Moreover, a cylinder inside the premises also caught fire and exploded, spreading the flames further.

According to reports, Isuzu cars worth Rs 1.5 crore and Benelli bikes of Rs 6-7 lakh value were gutted in fire. The showroom employees claim a combined loss of around Rs 4-5 crore.

Sales executive manager of the showroom told reporters, “Isuzu cars worth at least Rs 1.5 crores burnt, while Benelli bikes worth Rs 6-7 lakhs burnt. Totaling with the property loss, we hit a Rs 4-5 crores loss.”

(With inputs from Agencies)

