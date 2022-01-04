Gurugram temperature dips to 8.1 degrees Celsius, coldest in Punjab and Haryana

While cold conditions prevailed across north India, the IMD on Tuesday has predicted light rain over parts of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the next few hours

The minimum temperatures on Tuesday hovered above normal limits in Punjab and Haryana, while at 8.1 degrees Celsius the mercury in Gurugram was the lowest in both the states.

Amritsar recorded a low of 10.6 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana's minimum temperature settled at 12.4 degrees and Patiala recorded a low of 11.3 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department's weather report.

Faridkot, Gurdaspur, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Jalandhar and Sangrur recorded respective above normal minimums of 10.6 degrees Celsius, 11.1 degrees C, 13.7 degrees Celsius, 11.9 degrees C, 10.9 degrees C and 11.1 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 11.9 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 11.5 degrees followed by 11.2 degrees in Sirsa, Kurukshetra's low settled at 11 degrees, Karnal recorded a low of 9.5 degrees, Rohtak registered a low of 9.4 degrees while Gurugram's minimum settled at 8.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the state.

Added to this the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted light rain over parts of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the next few hours. The IMD tweeted:

Saharanpur, Gangoh, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli (U.P.) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/5Rj6iIQACh — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 4, 2022

The rain is likely to improve the air quality of the national capital which is in the "very poor" category with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 368 presently.

