Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022: Date, time, history and significance of the day

The day is marked to celebrate the birth of Guru Ravidas, who is a famous saint of the Bhakti movement and revered for his works against casteism

India is a spiritual land that has been home to many saints and poets. One of these great saints was Guru Ravidas, a poet, a spiritual figure and also, a social reformer.

This year, the country celebrates the 645th birth anniversary of the renowned saint today, 16 February.

History and significance

The saint-poet of the Bhakti movement was born in the 14th century near the holy city of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. His birth anniversary is celebrated on Magh Purnima (full moon day) in the month of Magha as the exact date is not known. This day holds great importance to the followers of the saint.

Guru Ravidas was one among the first to use poetry and spiritual teachings to challenge the Indian caste system and disseminate the message of equality. The Ravidassia religion is said to have been founded by him.

A close friend and disciple of Sant Kabir, Guru Ravidas contributed to as many as 40 devotional poems and songs in Guru Granth Sahib. He was also known as Meera Bai's spiritual guide.

How is the day marked?

On this day, the followers of Guru Ravidas read Amritbani Guru Ravidas Ji and also perform special aarti in his honour. Followers take a holy dip and offer prayers at temples dedicated to the saint. The grandest celebration takes place at Shri Guru Ravidass Janam Asthan Mandir in Varanasi with Nagar Kirtan as the main attraction. The birth anniversary or Jayanti of the saint is especially celebrated in North India.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022: Date and Time

The Purnima tithi starts at 9.16 pm on 15 February and ends at 1.25 am on 16 February, 2022.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022: Quotes to share on the occasion

There will be times that feel too dark to survive. But this is the time that you should draw strength from your Guru for a brighter future.

Don't forget the words of wisdom and don't forget to imbibe them in your daily life.

Guru ki baani se badh kar na koi hoye, seekho aur sikhaao.

Learn to help others. If you don't find the words, take solace in the lessons from your Guru.

When in doubt, turn to your Guru. When confused, turn to your Guru. I wish that this Guru Ravidas Jayanti, you find enlightenment and the courage to follow the righteous path.

