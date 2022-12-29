Celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across the country, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti holds major significance among the Sikh community and is considered very auspicious among them. Speaking of which, this year marks the 355th birth anniversary of the Sikh leader and falls on 29 December 2022. Sikhs celebrate the day in honour of their tenth leader and remember his teachings and lessons. While as per the Gregorian calendar, Guru Gobind Singh Ji was born on 22 December 1666, but his birth anniversary is calculated in line with the lunar calendar which dictates that it falls on Thursday, 29 December this year.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: Significance

A spiritual leader, warrior, poet, and philosopher, Guru Gobind Singh is the son of Guru Tegh Bahadur and was installed as the final leader of the Sikhs. He was just nine when his father was executed which prompted him to take over as the tenth leader of the Sikhs.

Throughout his journey, Guru Gobind Singh Ji not only enlightened the people of the community but also inspired many. People devotedly follow him and his teachings.

He also played a major role in fighting against the Mughal invaders by standing alongside the Khalsa for protecting the people of his own.

While it has been centuries since the Sikh leader died, his birth anniversary continues to hold significance, and people across the world celebrate it with great fervour.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: Wishes to share on the day

May the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji inspire all of us to be better people and bring peace and happiness to the world. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

Wishing everyone a Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. May the words and actions of Guru Gobind Singh Ji guide us on the path of righteousness and bring prosperity to our life.

May the blessings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji be with you and your loved ones. May his teachings bring peace and joy to your hearts.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji inspires us to be better people. I pray that he gives you and your family pleasure, serenity, and happiness all of the time.

I wish the blessings of WaheGuru always remain on you!! With the grace of Guru,happiness will come into every house!! Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

