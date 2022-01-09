Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Date, significance and how Sikhs celebrate the day
Also termed as the Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh, the occasion falls on different dates every year and it depends on the Nanakshahi calendar of Sikhs.
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh. This year, the country will observe the 355th birth anniversary of the Sikh guru today, on 9 January.
Who was Guru Govind Singh?
Guru Gobind Singh was the tenth Sikh Guru. He was known to be a spiritual master, a poet, a philosopher and a warrior.
He became immensely popular for opposing the Mughal rule in India. The Sikh guru also led the fight against the oppression of the rulers.
Date and significance of the day
According to Drik Panchang, the guru was born on the Saptami Tithi of Paush month, Shukla Paksha, 1723 Vikram Samvat. There were, however, controversies among Sikhs surrounding the date and hence the day to mark the Jayanti is now decided each year.
Guru Gobind Singh serves as an inspiration to millions of Sikhs globally. The spiritual master preached peace and equality among all; and that's what made him a mass leader. The Sikh guru was against the caste system that was prevalent in India. He also voiced against all kinds of superstitions that held back society.
Guru Gobind Singh, who believed in one God, encouraged people to follow the 5 Ks that he introduced to Sikhism. The 5 Ks were - the kangha (comb), kesh (uncut hair), kacchera (undergarment), kara (bracelet), and kirpan (sword).
How is Guru Govind Singh Jayanti celebrated?
On this day, Sikhs all across the world send greetings to each other and vow to follow the teachings of Guru Govind Singh.
Gurudwaras around the world are illuminated and Langars are Set up to serve people on this day. On this occasion, Guru Nanak Guru Vani is also narrated at many places to motivate his followers to walk on the path shown by him.
