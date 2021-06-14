Guru Arjan Dev, known for compiling the first edition of the Guru Granth Sahib, was executed on Mughal emperor Jahangir's orders

Guru Arjan Dev was the first of the two Gurus martyred in the Sikh faith. He was the fifth Guru of the Sikhs. According to the Hindu calendar, Guru Arjan Dev Martyrdom Day is observed on Jeth Sudi 4 and this year it is being observed today, 14 June.

Born in 1563 in Goindval of Tarn Taran district, Guru Arjan Dev was martyred on 16 June, 1606. People belonging to the Sikh community observe this occasion as Chabeel Day in his remembrance. On this day, cold rose milk water (Chabeel), a non-alcoholic and sweet drink, is served to people in order to provide relief to them from hot weather. In several parts of North India, Chabeel is also known as 'Kachchi Lassi'.

Guru Arjan Dev, known for compiling the first edition of the Guru Granth Sahib, was executed on Mughal emperor Jahangir's orders.

On this special occasion, langars are distributed in various Gurudwaras and religious events are also organised where people read Sri Guru Granth Sahib. This year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, no big events are being organised.

A group of Sikh pilgrims (jatha) travels to Pakistan every year in order to mark Guru Arjan Dev Martyrdom Day at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib in Lahore. The jatha was scheduled to leave for Pakistan on 6 June this year.

Facts related to Guru Arjan Dev:

- His maternal grandfather Guru Amardas and father Guru Ramdas were the third and fourth Guru of the Sikhs, respectively

- Hargobind Singh, Guru Arjan Dev's son, became the sixth guru of the Sikhs

- Guru Arjan Dev had prepared the map of Golden Temple and laid its foundation

- He was asked to convert to Islam and got arrested after his refusal on Jahangir's orders