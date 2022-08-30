Gurgaon man arrested for repeatedly slapping security guard; internet fumes

Varun Nath got stuck inside the lift of his building for about three to four minutes. But after he was helped out of the elevator he started assaulting the security guard, identified as Ashok Kumar

A man was arrested in Gurgaon after a complaint was lodged against him for repeatedly slapping the security guard of the high-rise he lives in.

The incident took place at the Close North society in Gurgaon’s Sector 50. CCTV footage of the incident has been doing rounds across social media. Internet users have brutally criticised the inhuman behaviour of the man and questions have been raised about the dignity of people who are economically weaker and belong to the under-privileged sections.

The resident, identified as Varun Nath, got stuck inside the lift on Monday at around 7 am. He had to spend three to four minutes there until the lift operator along with the security guard named Ashok Kumar helped him get out.

A few days after video of #BhavyaRoy , the elite society bigoted lady abusing & manhandling #Bihari security guards in #Noida went viral, here another one of a filthy rich man in some #Gurgaon society slapping guards continuously just because he was stuck in lift for 5 mins. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/GYU8B3zWUI — Syed Hassan Kazim سید حسن کاظم (@kazimtweets) August 30, 2022



From the footage, it is clear that Nath started slapping Kumar right after being evacuated from the elevator. According to Kumar, he tried to make Nath understand the situation but failed. Nath refused to listen to anything and started beating him up as soon as the door opened. He vented his anger on the lift operator and aggressively slapped him too.

A group of security guards, led by Kumar, held a protest at the main entrance of the society and asked for strict action against Nath. After coming to know about it, the police reached there and heard everything in detail from the guards.

Kumar filed a formal complaint against Nath for threatening his life. The businessman was immediately arrested and taken to custody. As per the statement by the police, the complaint has been registered under sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Soon after the footage went viral, social media users started fuming about the ill-treatment. “Put this man in jail. Pathetic,” said a user. While another wrote, “Sense of entitlement, superiority,” one said, “These so-called upper class arrogant people.”

Put this man in jail. Pathetic — No_Discrimination (@No_Bias69) August 29, 2022

Sense of entitlement, superiority — ChaMDikaMD (@UddhaoZambare) August 29, 2022

These so called upper class arrogant people. MNC me manager hoga udhar ka frustration nikal raha hoga. — 🇮🇳Heisenberg 🇮🇳 (@urgoddamnright_) August 29, 2022



Previously, a woman named Bhavya Rai manhandled and abused security guards outside a group housing society in Noida for their delay in opening the gate. The video of the mayhem was shared by Swati Maliwal, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, on Twitter.



As the video went viral, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police arrested Rai for creating nuisance and making derogatory remarks against a particular community and social media users slammed her for her behaviour.

