'Gun should be dealt with a gun': Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on dealing with enemies of India
Tamil Nadu Governor said there should be zero tolerance towards violence and the government should avoid negotiating with anyone who talks against the unity and integrity of the country.
New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has said that there should be zero tolerance towards violence and the government should avoid negotiating with anyone who talks against the unity and integrity of the country.
Speaking at an event in Kochi on Sunday, he said, "...Zero tolerance to violence. Anyone who uses a gun should be dealt with a gun. There should be no negotiation with anyone who talks against unity and integrity of the country."
Ravi, who had played a key role as an interlocutor between the government and the Isak Muivah-led National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM), said there had been no talks with any armed group in the last eight years if not for surrender.
Hitting out at the previous UPA regime for handling of Pakistan after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, he said it has to be clear if Pakistan is a friend or an enemy.
"When 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack happened, the whole country was traumatised; the country was humiliated by a handful of terrorists. However, within nine months of the attacks, our then prime minister and Pakistan prime minister signed a joint communique stating both countries were victims of terrorism. What is this?" he asked.
Recalling the Pulwama attack in which 46 soldiers were killed, he said the forces hit back at Pakistan in Balakot using air power to give a clear message that if you commit an act of terrorism you will have to pay the cost.
