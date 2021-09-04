It was later revealed that the samosas were supplied by the brand Samosa Party. The brand joined in on the fun, replying that 'After tech penetrated 'Sonars', Halwai in us got FOMO.'

Samosas are one of the most popular snacks in the country, especially in the monsoon season. Nothing can beat hot samosas and chai when it is raining. But one man was in for a surprise when he ordered the savoury delicacy recently.

Nitin Misra from Gurgaon was puzzled when he saw some alphabets and numbers marked on the samosas he had ordered. Taking to Twitter, he asked social media users to help him figure out the puzzle, with the caption "Can tech pls stay away from my halwai."

Samosas I ordered had serial numbers Can tech pls stay away from my halwai. pic.twitter.com/DKo1duIiC9 — Nitin Misra (@nitinmisra) September 1, 2021

What followed was a spate of memes, answers and comments. The tweet went viral, with over 12,000 likes till date. Several people joined in speculating what the code meant or if the seller had indicated the best before date of the product through this method. Some also asked if this meant other food items, like chutneys, would be sent with QR codes on them.

Later, it was revealed that the samosas were supplied by the brand Samosa Party. The brand joined in on the fun, replying that "After tech penetrated "Sonars", Halwai in us got FOMO."

After tech penetrated "Sonars", Halwai in us got FOMO — Samosa Party (@Samosa_Party) September 1, 2021

However, the mystery of the markings still remained. Amit Nanwani, the co-founder of the brand later gave an explanation. He explained that the brand provided a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options to consumers and the codes on the bottom of the samosa helped with the same.

Nanwani said that the alphabet on the samosas explained their variety, while the numbers indicated the batch. He added that the engravings serve two purposes, out of which one is for the consumers, helping them not get confused with the various items ordered. It also helped the company "back track the batch in which it was prepared in case any issue arises."

Later, Misra took to Twitter again, this time asking people order the numbered samosas directly from the company, instead of messaging him for orders.