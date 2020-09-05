GUJCET 2020 result declared at www.gseb.org; marksheets to be released this month, says report

Over 1.25 lakh applicants registered for the GUJCET 2020 of which more than 49,000 had applied for medical stream and over 75,000 registered for non-medical stream

The result of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2020 has been declared today on the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar - www.gseb.org.

Candidates who had appeared for the GUJCET 2020 exam can check results by entering the six-digit seat no in the box on the result page.

Here's how to check GUJCET 2020 result:

Step 1: Visit the official GUJCET website gseb.org.

Step 2: Click on the link that says GUJCET Result 2020. A new window will be displayed on the screen.

Step 3: Students need to enter the six-digit seat number in the given box and hit the submit button.

Step 4: The GUJCET result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download the scorecard and take a printout.

GSEB conducted the exam on 24 August in pen and paper mode based on four main subjects - Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology.

The GUJCET marksheet will be released later this month, as per an NDTV report. Candidates who wish to get a copy of the answer key, must download their scorecards and keep a copy for future reference.

The GUJCET 2020 exam was earlier scheduled to be held on 22 August but was postponed due to the Ganesh Chaturthi and Samvatsari festivals.

Over 1.25 lakh applicants registered for the GUJCET 2020 of which more than 49,000 had applied for medical stream and over 75,000 registered for non-medical stream. The exam is conducted for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat.